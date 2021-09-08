Garrett Smith Going Globe Hunting During Dual World 100s

After a busy weekend in Georgia, Garrett Smith is packing his bags and heading to Ohio for one of the biggest weekends in all of dirt late model racing.

The 17-year-old Smith will travel to Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, this week to take part in the 50th and 51st runnings of the legendary World 100. It will be the first time Smith has ever competed at Eldora, much less the World 100.

“It is a dream come true to be able to race at Eldora Speedway,” said Smith. “It’s one of those places that is on any racers bucket list, so for me to be able to race there against some of the best dirt late model drivers in the United States is amazing and I’m really looking forward to it.”

The World 100 is one of the crown jewels of dirt late model racing. The event debuted in 1971 and has been won by some of dirt late model racing's best, including Jonathan Davenport, Scott Bloomquist, Billy Moyer, Donnie Moran, Jeff Purvis and Charlie Swartz.

This year will feature double the fun as Eldora Speedway hosts not one, but two World 100s. The 51st running of the event will take place Sept. 8-9 while the 50th anniversary edition of the event, which was postponed last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, will close the weekend on Sept. 10-11.

Smith, who competed in the $20,000-to-win Crate Racin’ USA Late Model feature last Sunday at Cochran (Ga.) Motor Speedway, knows he’ll have his hands full at Eldora but he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“I’ll be racing against the absolute best in the business this week,” Smith said. “It’s going to be an incredible challenge to go in there and race well against guys like Davenport, Sheppard, McCreadie and more. I don’t know what to expect, but I’m going to go there, learn as much as I can and soak in the atmosphere and just try to enjoy it. Anything beyond that would just be a huge bonus.”

MPM PR