Brooks & Dunn To Headline 2021 Waltrip Brothers' Charity Championship

Brooks & Dunn, the best-selling country duo of all time, will reunite for a special joint appearance to headline Darrell and Michael Waltrip’s 11th Annual Waltrip Brothers’ Charity Championship (WBCC) in October.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, performing together as Brooks & Dunn , were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019 on the strength of 20 No. 2 and 41 top-10 hits, two Grammy Awards, 25 ACM and 19 CMA awards and multiple other accolades.

The legendary duo will headline the Waltrip Brothers’ Charity Championship Champion’s Dinner Presented by Speedway Motorsports Properties on Thursday, Oct. 21, capping the day-long event that begins with golf at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tenn. This year’s event benefitting Motor Racing Outreach (MRO) marks a return after a year off and a new beginning as the dinner relocates to downtown Nashville and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“We may have missed a year because of COVID, but we are back and stronger than ever with Brooks & Dunn ready to bring the house down at our dinner,” Darrell Waltrip said. “We have had some great acts in the past, but this year’s dinner promises to be the best one yet with their talent set against the backdrop of the Country Music Hall of Fame.”

The Champion’s Dinner features a live and silent auction of autographed items from sports, music and entertainment icons. FOX NASCAR host Shannon Spake is back for the fourth year to host the dinner and joining her for the first time is FOX NASCAR analyst Clint Bowyer. NASCAR on NBC play-by-play announcer Rick Allen returns to lend his trademark voice to the live auction. Westbound Rangers, a popular Nashville string band, will open the dinner with a classic bluegrass performance.

WBCC guests kick off the event Thursday with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start to the “no mulligan” golf tournament at Vanderbilt Legends Club. Among the many scheduled VIP guests is FOX NFL analyst and Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw.

In just 10 years, the WBCC has raised more than $4.5 million for MRO and various other charities.

Michael Waltrip reflecting on this years event. “Only two names need to be said to emphasize how special Waltrip Brothers 2021 is going to be. You ready for this? Brooks & Dunn! One of my favorites for years is headlining our event. This is awesome! Thank you so much to everyone who makes each year seem like there’s no way it could get any better. Can’t wait to see you there.”

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For sponsorship or general information, please visit www.motorracingoutreach.com , Facebook at Waltrip Brothers’ Charity Championship, follow on Twitter at @WaltripBrothers or on Instagram at @waltrip.brothers. You may also contact Heather Haaland at

MRO PR