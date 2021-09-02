Caudell Finishes 21st at Milwaukee MIle Due to Problems With Radiator

Sunday at the Milwaukee Mile ended in frustration for Eric Caudell and the No. 7 CCM Racing team, after problems with the radiator forced the team behind the wall early on in the Sprecher 150. Ultimately, the team would have to retire from the race early, having only run 31 of the 150 scheduled laps.

The day started with a practice session for the ARCA Menards Series. Caudell was able to run a total of 12 laps during the session, posting a time 20th quickest on the speed charts.

Up next was General Tire Pole Qualifying where Caudell reported that the No. 7 ran like “a different car” following some adjustments and changes crew chief Jeremy Petty had made following the earlier practice session.

The team would roll off 17th for the start of the race. After the green flag waved, the No. 7 car fell back a couple of positions and Caudell reported the front end was pushing.

After a few more laps, the engine temperature began to rise unexpectedly and the decision was made to pit to avoid overheating. Eventually the team had to go behind the wall, where it was determined that an air pocket trapped in the radiator was causing the engine to overheat.

After the team bled some air out and put more water in, Caudell returned to the race multiple laps down.

While the engine appeared to maintain a good temperature following these changes, handling conditions continued to be a problem, and without much chance to improve positions, the team decided to pull back behind the wall again and call it a day.

Caudell would be credited with a 21st-place finish.

The No. 7 CCM Racing team will return to the track on Thursday, September 16th for the Bush Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race will begin at 6:30PM ET with coverage on FS1, Fox Sports Go, MRN, and SiriusXM. This will be Cuadell’s first start at Bristol in the ARCA Menards Series.

CCM PR