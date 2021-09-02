Flowdynamics Racing Heads to Silver Dollar and Petaluma Speedways on Labor Day Weekend

Flowdynamics Racing has a busy Labor Day weekend on tap as it hits the trail to contest the next three rounds of competition in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. Drivers Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams will be on the track for two nights, Saturday and Sunday, at the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico. One night later the team will make its way to the Petaluma Speedway for the annual USAC/CRA race on the track located just north of the Bay Area.

The Saturday and Sunday portion of the trip will see the teammates competing in the “13th Annual Louis Vermeil Classic.” This weekend will mark the first year the race has been held anywhere but the huge ½ mile Calistoga Speedway. Instead at Chico, the Flowdynamics duo will be making a rare appearance on a ¼ mile banked clay oval track. Both Williams and McCarthy will be looking to add one of the coveted “Louie” sculpted trophies to the mantelpiece in their houses from the Chico races. The following night at Petaluma, they will return to a more familiar 3/8 of a mile dirt oval. The series, which is in its 17th year of operation, will be making it’s only visit to each of the tracks in 2021.

Heading into the three days of racing, McCarthy is 11th in the season long championship standings. However, he is only 48-points out of seventh. Before the last race at Perris Auto Speedway on August 21st, the 2017 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year had reeled off three straight top 10 finishes. In addition, he won his first ever 410 sprint car main event at an open show at the Barona Speedway on August 7th. Unfortunately, a crash early in the Perris main event knocked the Riverside, California resident out of the race with a 20th place finish.

Williams, who resides in Yorba Linda, California, is only two spots and 39-points behind his Flowdynamics teammate. The 2013 Perris Auto Speedway Young Guns champion and 2014 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year has raced seven USAC/CRA races in this, his comeback season. In those seven races he has placed in the top 10 four times. The last time out at Perris in the “California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night,” he came home ninth in the 30-lap main event.

Fans can take in all three nights of this week’s action in person at both tracks. Silver Dollar Speedway is located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair Street, in Chico, California (95928). The track website is http://www.silverdollarspeedway.com/ and the phone number is (530) 350-7275. Petaluma Speedway is situated on the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and Event Center in Petaluma. The address is 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma, California 94952. The track website is https://www.petaluma-speedway.com/ and the office phone number is (707) 763-RACE.

Spectator gates will open at 4:00 p.m. with racing at 6:30 in Chico. At Petaluma, spectator gates will open at 4:00 p.m. with racing at 6:00.

For fans who are unable to make the races in person, they can catch all the action live on Flo Racing. Fans can sign up for the Flo PPV service at https://www.floracing.com/.

Both drivers will have shirts available in the pit area all three nights this weekend.

After this weekend’s races in Nor Cal, the Flowdynamics duo will be off until a return to Perris Auto Speedway on September 25th.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Drink-Pac, Preferred Insulation, DRC Chassis, Kistler Racing and Benic Enterprises.

Flowdynamics PR