DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds

The Du Quoin State Fairgrounds is the second of two one-mile dirt ovals on the ARCA schedule. At the Springfield Mile two weeks ago, the 16-year-old driver led 11 laps en route to a third-place finish in the No. 46.

Through eight ARCA races this season, Gray has six top-fives and eight top-10s with an average finish of 5.0.

Sunday kicks off a busy month of racing for the Ford driver. After Du Quoin, the team will head west for the ARCA West event at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway on September 11th in advance of a double-duty effort at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on September 16th. The following week they will rejoin the ARCA West Series for The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 23rd before catching a flight back across the country to compete in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on September 24th and 25th.