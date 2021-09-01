Wednesday, Sep 01

Universal Technical Institute Expands Welding Program to NASCAR Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) is pleased to announce the expansion of its Welding Technology Training Program to its Mooresville, N.C. campus, NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). This represents the eighth welding program that UTI has launched across its campus network and follows the successful fiscal 2021 rollouts of the program at its Bloomfield, N.J. and Lisle, Ill. campuses. UTI is also planning to launch its ninth welding program later in fiscal 2022. 
 
The 36-week course trains students on the hard and soft skills needed to prepare for a welding career in industries from automotive fabrication to aerospace. Enrollment is open now, with the first start expected in January 2022. UTI expects to see strong student and employer demand for the program.
 
“NASCAR Tech’s employer partners continue to stress the need for skilled workers in our region, and we are thrilled to offer a program that will help address the much-needed demand for welders,” said Jennifer Bergeron, Campus President at NASCAR Technical Institute. “Welders are the backbone of our economy and are vital to the development of infrastructure we use every day. We anticipate strong student interest and enrollment in our first class and we’re already hearing from employers who are interested in hiring our graduates."
 
 
Welding Technology students train in the lab at Universal Technical Institute's Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. campus
Photos available for media use: https://we.tl/t-ZjpJfQVvT5
 
Welders are highly sought after in industries ranging from automotive fabrication and motorsports to aerospace, construction and virtually every kind of manufacturing. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that there will be an annual average of 43,400 welding job openings nationwide between now and 2029.[1]
 
LA West, Inc., a manufacturer of luxury custom shuttles based in Statesville, N.C., is one local employer that’s already looking to NASCAR Tech to help fill its need for skilled welders.
 
“In today’s manufacturing environment, it’s difficult finding skilled workers in the automotive manufacturing segment,” said Michelle Keck, Director of Operations at LA West, Inc. “Being a second stage vehicle manufacturer, it’s the quality of the workmanship that needs to go into every vehicle we build. We have numerous career opportunities within our organization that remain unfilled due to the lack of qualified candidates.[2] An ideal candidate would possess in-depth knowledge in automotive mechanical systems, automotive wiring and sophisticated welding skills.”
 
The UTI Welding Technology Training Program includes hands-on training and instruction through a comprehensive curriculum developed in collaboration with Lincoln Electric (Nasdaq: LECO), a global leader in the welding industry.
For more information on NASCAR Technical Institute’s welding program, visit: https://www.uti.edu/programs/welding.
 

UTI PR

Speedway Digest Staff

