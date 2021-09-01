Universal Technical Institute Expands Welding Program to NASCAR Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) is pleased to announce the expansion of its Welding Technology Training Program to its Mooresville, N.C. campus, NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech) . This represents the eighth welding program that UTI has launched across its campus network and follows the successful fiscal 2021 rollouts of the program at its Bloomfield, N.J. and Lisle, Ill. campuses. UTI is also planning to launch its ninth welding program later in fiscal 2022.

The 36-week course trains students on the hard and soft skills needed to prepare for a welding career in industries from automotive fabrication to aerospace. Enrollment is open now, with the first start expected in January 2022. UTI expects to see strong student and employer demand for the program.