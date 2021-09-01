Brody Roa Takes Usac/Cra Hot Streak to Northern California

Two weeks after his latest win in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series at Perris Auto Speedway, Brody Roa will continue his pursuit of the series title this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday in Northern California. Saturday and Sunday’s races will be the “13th Annual Louie Vermeil Classic” at the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico. After Sunday’s race, the star driver and his crew will journey 167-miles south towards the Bay Area to contest the yearly USAC/CRA race at the Petaluma Speedway.

Roa, 30, heads into the three races in second place in the USAC/CRA championship standings. Three races ago he was 62-points out of first. Riding the crest of a wave that has propelled him to a win and two second place finishes in the last three races, he has closed the gap by more than 50% and only trails by 24-points going into Saturday’s race.

Roa’s win in the “California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night” at Perris Auto Speedway was his second victory of the year in USAC’s premiere West Coast series. It also gave him wins in two of the Riverside County speed plant’s most prestigious races in less than three months. In late May, he won the “Salute to Indy,” a race that dates back to the 1940s, on the same half-mile clay oval.

In the last six USAC/CRA races, Roa has finished on the podium every time with two wins, three second place finishes and one third. The last time he did not finish on the podium was over four months ago at Perris on April 24th. Across all the sprint car series the Garden Grove, California driver races in, he has made 17 starts in 2021. He has finished in the top five 12 times and has four wins.

Fans can take in all three nights of this week’s action in person at both tracks. Silver Dollar Speedway is located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair Street, in Chico, California (95928). The track website is http://www.silverdollarspeedway.com/ and the phone number is (530) 350-7275. Petaluma Speedway is situated on the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and Event Center in Petaluma. The address is 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma, California 94952. The track website is https://www.petaluma-speedway.com/ and the office phone number is (707) 763-RACE.

Spectator gates will open at 4:00 p.m. with racing at 6:30 in Chico. At Petaluma, spectator gates will open at 4:00 p.m. with racing at 6:00.

For fans who are unable to make the races in person, they can catch all the action live on Flo Racing. Fans can sign up for the Flo PPV service at https://www.floracing.com/.

Roa was on Sunday’s “Racer Radio Show” with Dave Stall. To hear what he had to say, a replay of the show will be available at http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/radioshow.html.

Roa will have his racing shirts available in the pits all three nights in Northern California.

Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being part of the 91R’s 2021 campaign. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, Biker Bruce Fisher, Inland Rigging, ALR Virtual Services, Caltrol, Competition Suspension, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Baldwin Filters and Jambo BBQ Pits. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Total Lubricants, Marina Pools, TJM Oilfield Distribution, Certex, and Biker Bruce for sponsoring the #8M.



To view Roa's online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www.teamwithbrody.com/. Fans can also check out the team website at https://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/. To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out and "like" its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/MayMotorsports8M

