James Roe Earns Season Best Results at NJMP Road Course

|
James Roe earned some of his best results of the season at this weekend’s Cooper Tires Indy Pro 2000 Grand Prix Presented by The Andersen Companies at New Jersey Motorsports Park. Roe came on strong in Saturday’s Qualifying 1, putting out a lap time that saw him starting Race 1 on the second row in P4, his best qualifying effort on a road course so far.
In Race 1, all of the leaders went for gains in the opening lap, shuffling Roe back to P6 but out of trouble. As the race carried on, Roe worked to catch the fifth place car of Jacob Abel while also holding off championship contender Braden Eves behind him, finally finishing the race in sixth, his best finish on a road course up until that point.
Sunday’s Qualifying 2 was a wet one as rain started to fall over the 2.25-mile circuit. With a strong strategy in place, Roe and the team set out for a first row qualifying attempt during the 20 minute session. On his final lap, Roe was on a run fast enough for the pole by almost a second but made a mistake that sent him off course, resulting in a P8 starting position for Race 2. Roe had a great start in Race 2, picking up two spots on the opening corners and pushing forward until an incident with the #40 car of Jack William Miller called him into the pits for repairs, ultimately scoring him four laps down in P10.
Roe started P10 for Race 3, eager to recuperate positions during the 25-lap contest. On the opening lap, the rookie passed three cars in his pursuit, quickly taking him up to P7. When the competition ahead of him made some mistakes, the Irishman was able to take advantage and improve to P4, matching his best race finish of the season and solidifying his best road course finish of the year.