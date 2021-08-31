James Roe Earns Season Best Results at NJMP Road Course

Indy Pro 2000 Championship // #3 James Roe // Topcon/Trintech



“I’m happy with the weekend overall,” said James Roe. “To come away with another top four finish the second weekend in a row was really positive for us. We worked really hard on the car throughout practice and brought it on a lot, then we qualified on the second row for Race 1 which was great. In Qualifying 2, we played the long game, and I laid it all down on the last lap. It was about to pay off as I was on a lap good enough for pole position by almost a second, but then I over cooked it and ended up P8, so I’m still hurting from that mistake. It was a weekend of ‘what could have been’ in many ways, but we still had some really good results, so I’m very happy. Massive thanks to the team for giving me the tools to get the job done.”



“The event at New Jersey Motorsports Park was certainly one of James’ strongest road course performances of the season,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “Being his first time there in Indy Pro 2000 and not having raced there last year, he had a bigger task ahead of him compared to his competitors. He really worked hard through the practice sessions to get him in a great spot for qualifying and did a very good job in Q1 to put the car on the second row of the grid. It’s the closest he’s been to the leaders all season on a road course. Race 1 was a solid job to finish P6 and bring the car home.”



“Q2 was wet, and James has had very little time in the car in the rain,” continued Dempsey. “We did a good job to put him in the position for pole, but unfortunately, he came up short. This made the last two races difficult having to start P8 and P10 but again, he did a nice job in Race 3 capturing his best finish of the year. We’ll go back to Mid-Ohio stronger than we were a few weeks ago. James has come a long way over the past couple of events, and we are excited to finish out the season strong.”



Just one round of racing remains in the 2021 Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires where the series will return to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course October 1-3 for the season finale.