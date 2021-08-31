Turn 3 Motorsport Scores Podium Finish with Josh Green at NJMP

|
Dylan Christie started the weekend strong in pre-event testing, coming in P7 in both practice sessions. After qualifying P14 for Saturday’s Race 1, the rookie got a clean start and began making a gap to the car behind him, eventually gaining almost a 6 second advantage. Unfortunately, that lead was diminished when a mistake in the final laps sent Christie off course, but he got the #34 car back on track and didn’t lose any positions, finishing P15.
With rainy weather on Sunday, Races 2 and 3 saw the entire USF2000 field starting on rain tires. In both races, Christie pitted for slick tires once the race was underway and the track started to dry out. With fresh tires, Christie’s speed and lap times increased as he chased down the lead pack and hoped they would follow his strategy in pitting for new tires, thereby opening the door for him to advance. However, the front half of the field didn’t end up pitting, and with green to green racing, Christie finished P15 and P13 in Races 2 and 3.
Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship // #34 Dylan Christie // DCR
“I learned a lot at New Jersey Motorsports Park this weekend,” said Dylan Christie. “The results were not great, but we took a few risks that that didn’t play out our way, and that is all a part of racing. I am looking forward to Mid-Ohio and expect to bring all I have into the final race of the season.”