Turn 3 Motorsport Scores Podium Finish with Josh Green at NJMP

Rookie Christian Weir shined at this weekend’s Cooper Tires USF2000 Grand Prix at New Jersey Motorsports Park, his second ever event with the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship. The 14-year-old kicked things off with the fifth fastest time among the 23-car field in official practice—just 0.4404 seconds off of P1—and Qualifying 1 placed Weir 10th for Race 1 on Saturday.



After a great start, Weir was up to P9 in the first race and giving it his all to stay ahead of the #11 car of Prescott Campbell. As he came close to claiming his first top ten result, Weir made contact with Campbell on the last lap, locking wheels and pushing to get back on track. Weir saved himself from going off course but lost some positions resulting in a P12 finish in Race 1.



Weir qualified P9 for a rainy Race 2 and started on rain tires along with the rest of the field. Early on, Weir pitted for slick tires in an attempt to get a jump on the leaders’ pit strategy and set to work regaining ground. As the tires came in, Weir was flying, and on the final lap, he passed five cars and crossed the start/finish line in P9 with a bonus point for the fastest lap of the race.



Weir went on a similar strategy for Race 3, starting with the mandated rain tires and pitting for slicks once the race was underway. The tactic paid off once again with Weir catching up to the lead pack throughout the 20-lap race and eventually finishing P6, an impressive result in just his second USF2000 race weekend.



Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship // #32 Christian Weir // R+L Carriers/Autobahn Country Club



“This weekend was a great weekend for the team,” said Christian Weir. “We had the first podium of this season for Josh and great overall success for the team. The mixed conditions during the weekend really showed me a lot, and I got a lot of experience passing and also some pit stop experience. The team put a lot of hard work in this weekend, and seeing it pay off is very promising. It shows that we will be strong going into Mid-Ohio in a few weeks and contest even higher than we already have!”