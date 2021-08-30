Lucas Oil ASCS National And Warrior Region Set For Lake Ozark 360 Nationals

Labor Day Weekend at Lake Ozark Speedway has been a longtime tradition in Missouri, and that tradition will see its 12th installment this weekend on Saturday September 4, and Sunday, September 5.

The weekend's events will run under the normal ASCS Format.

Featuring the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network taking on the Racbinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps for a top prize of $5,000, the weekend card will also include the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League and Midwest Modifieds.

What will bring the number of appearances by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network to the Missouri oval to 18, the tour’s visit over the Memorial Day Weekend was topped by Australia’s Scott Bogucki and Oklahoma’s Ryan Timms, who became the youngest driver to ever top the National Tour.

Both nights open at 5:00 P.M. with racing getting underway at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $20 per day for adults, $17 for Senior and Military, $10 for Youth (6-12), and free for kids five and under. Pit Passes are $40.

Lake Ozark Speedway is located at 50 Twiggy Ln. in Eldon, Mo. More information on the track can be found by calling (573) 418-0565 or online at http://www. lakeozarkspeedway.net .

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: ASCS National Tour and ASCS Warrior Region

When: Saturday, September 4 and Saturday, September 5

Where: Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.)

Times and Other Info: (Per Day)

Pits: 1:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:15 P.M. – 5:45 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:50 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:30 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices: (Per Day)

Pit Pass: $40

Grandstand Admission: $25

Seniors: $22

Youth: $10