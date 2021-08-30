Tuesday, Aug 31

ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Milwaukee Mile

Racing News
Monday, Aug 30 94
ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Milwaukee Mile
 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion

Start: 5th

Finish: 4th

  • Gray started the Sprecher 150 from the fifth position. After biding his time for much of the opening stage, he moved into third on lap 48.
  • The first competition caution waved on lap 50. The No. 17 team pitted for tires and fuel and restarted the second stage from third.
  • On the restart, the Ripper Coffee Fusion fell to fifth briefly, but reassumed fourth a few laps later and maintained there for the duration of the stage.
  • The second competition caution waved on lap 100 and the team pitted once more for tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment. Gray restarted in fourth and quickly moved his way into second on the restart.
  • A caution flag came out on lap 118 and Gray fell to fourth when the green flag waved again. He would ultimately finish there when the checkered flag fell.
 

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Dirteeze Ford Fusion

Start: 8th

Finish: 9th

  • Moffitt started the 150-lap event from the eighth position. He was able to gain one position during the first leg of the race and was running seventh when the competition caution came out on lap 50.
  • The team changed four tires, added fuel and made some adjustments for the second stage and restarted seventh. On lap 57, the Dirteeze Fusion cracked the top-five for the first time in the event.
  • When the second competition caution happened at lap 100, Moffitt was in the seventh position. The team went with four tires and fuel once again for the final 50 laps.
  • Over the course of the final stage, Moffitt battled between the seventh to ninth position and ultimately brought the No. 46 home in ninth.
 

Joey Iest, No. 54 ASN/Basila Ranch Ford Fusion

Start: 10th

Finish: 8th

  • Iest qualified 10th for his first appearance at the Milwaukee Mile.
  • Over the opening 50 laps, the California driver settled into a rhythm and steadily moved his way forward to the sixth position.
  • The team opted to pit for tires, fuel and some adjustments to help free the car up. On the restart, he quickly moved into the fourth position on the opening lap.
  • The car faded over the second stage and Iest held onto eighth as the competition caution waved on lap 100. The team pitted again for tires, fuel and adjustments to gear up for the final 50 laps.
  • Iest advanced to seventh on the restart, but held steady in ninth for much of the final stage. A caution on lap 118 bunched the field up one final time and he was able to gain one additional position to finish eighth.
 

Next event: DuQuoin State Fairgrounds in DuQuoin, Illinois on September 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

DGR PR

