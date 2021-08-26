Parker Retzlaff returns to ARCA Menards Series East competition at Milwaukee Mile

|
|
Franksville, Wisc. based Paul Senft & Sons Trenching will serve as the co-primary partner of Retzlaff’s No. 42 Ponsse Toyota.
Absolute Realtors, Eco-Tracks, Global Fabrication Inc., GrilleAdz, Iron Horse Loggers, Klinner Insurance, MMI and Sunwest Construction and Zamp Racing Products will all join as associate partners for the 150-lap race on Aug. 29.
“I feel very fortunate to be able to have a stack of companies that believe in me and our Cook Racing Technologies team,” added Retzlaff. “We earned them some time in the spotlight this season, it’s important to keep that going this weekend at the Milwaukee Mile.”
Despite missing the most recent ARCA Menards Series East race at Iowa Speedway, Retzlaff secures seventh in the championship standings, 36 points from fifth with two ARCA Menards Series East races remaining.
Sunday’s Sprecher 150 will be ARCA’s sixth-race overall in West Allis, Wisconsin since 1982. The 150-mile race is also a combined ARCA Menards Series premier, ARCA Menards Series East and Sioux Chief Showdown event.
Outside of the cockpit, Retzlaff is an accomplished racer with 1,262 poles, 1,605 wins, 3,155 top-five and more than 67,000 laps led.
For more on Parker Retzlaff, please visit parkerretzlaff.com, like him on Facebook (Parker Retzlaff Racing), Instagram (@parkerRetzlaff) and follow him on Twitter (@Parker79p).
The Sprecher 150 (150 laps | 150 miles) is the seventh of eight races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series East schedule. Practice begins Sun., Aug. 29 with a forty-five-minute practice session from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. A timed General Tire pole qualifying session is set for a short time later at 11:30 a.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 2:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold Pass. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s festivities. All times are local (CT).
Parker Retzlaff PR