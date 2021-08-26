Parker Retzlaff returns to ARCA Menards Series East competition at Milwaukee Mile

Circumstances out of Retzlaff’s controls sidelined him in the series’ most recent race at Iowa Speedway last month, but rejuvenated and ready to the No. 42 Paul Senft & Sons Trenching Toyota for Cook Racing Technologies for battle, Retzlaff is hoping to pick up right where he left off at Southern National Motorsports Park (SNMP) in June.

Starting a career-best third in the Southern National 200, Retzlaff maintained pace throughout the 200-lap and finished third earning his first career ARCA Menards Series East top-five finish in 11 career starts.

“I’m stoked about getting back in the No. 42 Paul Senft & Sons Trenching | Ponsse Toyota this weekend at the Milwaukee Mile,” added Retzlaff. “Having to sit out Iowa was probably the hardest thing in my career so far, but I realize that there is going to be some challenges and bump along the way and I’m focused on getting back behind the wheel and continuing our pace from Southern National.”

While the ARCA Menards Series hasn’t visited the famed one-mile oval in 14 years, Retzlaff is hoping for the decade and a half sabbatical will put the field on a level playing field for Sunday’s 150-lap race.

“Even though most of the field doesn’t have experience at the Milwaukee Mile, I think it is going to be a very competitive race where there is going to be little to no room for error. I’m taking all the steps I can to prepare myself for the race on Sunday.

“I know Bruce (Cook, owner) and my crew chief Amber (Slagle) are bringing me a fast and competitive car and hopefully it will lead us to Victory Lane. That would certainly put an exclamation point on everything that we’ve had to encounter in 2021.”

An accomplished iRacer, Retzlaff has turned to the popular motorsports simulation program to turn thousands of laps at the one-mile oval not only in private testing but actual race simulations to aid him ahead of his 12th career ARCA Menards Series East start.