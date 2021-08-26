Pro Stock prepares for the 2021 DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals

As NHRA teams gear up for the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, Camping World Drag Racing Pro Stock competitors will look to compete at the Bellagio of Drag Strips at zMAX Dragway at the 2021 DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals, Sept. 17-19.

zMAX Dragway, in Charlotte, N.C., has seen incredible competition from the stars of the Pro Stock category including reigning Pro Stock champion Erica Enders, three-time winner Greg Anderson, and NHRA rookie Dallas Glenn, who scooped up his first career win this year in Charlotte at the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals. Fans of the area will be treated to competition from these ultra-sophisticated machines and some of the stars of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series circuit.

With the addition of the Pro Stock category to the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals, the class will not compete at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)