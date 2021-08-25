DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Milwaukee Mile

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Dirteeze Ford Fusion Sunday afternoon will mark Moffitt's 15th start of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season and 43rd of his career. He did not compete in the series' last race at the Springfield Mile last Sunday afternoon.

The 20 year old was involved in an incident on lap one last Friday evening at Michigan International Speedway that required him to pit for tires and damage repair and go three laps down. He ultimately finished in the eighth position, two laps down.

Moffitt has five top-fives and 11 top-10s in his 14 starts this season. He remains third in the series standings with five races remaining.

The No. 46 will be adorned with the vibrant purple Dirteeze paint scheme for the second time this season. It was previously on the car at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in June.

