DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Milwaukee Mile

|
Joey Iest, No. 54 ASN/Basila Ranch Ford Fusion
- Joey Iest returns to the seat of the David Gilliland Racing No. 54 for his seventh start of the season as he continues his pursuit of the ARCA Menards Series East championship.
- The last time out in the DGR Fusion at Iowa Speedway on July 24th, Iest's day ended early after 26 laps. He was credited with a 20th-place finish.
- Between the ARCA East and ARCA West series', the California native has 11 starts with one win, seven top-fives and eight top-10s. He sits fifth in the East standings, 35 points out of first place and sixth in the West standings, 21 points out of first place.
- Iest will work with veteran ARCA crew chief Seth Smith for the Milwaukee Mile.
- Click here for Iest's career statistics.