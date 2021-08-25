Eddie Tafoya Jr. Back at Kokomo for the 10th Annual Smackdown

Southern California’s Eddie Tafoya Jr. will be back in action at “Indiana’s Baddest Bullring,” the Kokomo Speedway, four straight night’s beginning on Wednesday, August 25th. Wednesday’s race will be the “Bob Darland Memorial” which will be followed by three nights of action in the “Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Sprint Car Smackdown X.”

The trip will be the third visit to Indiana for the Chino Hills, California based driver in 2021. His first sojourn to the Midwest this year came in April. He returned last month to contest the tough Indiana Sprint Week and competed seven times on seven different tracks in just eight days. Included in that grinding schedule was the ISW opener at Kokomo on July 24th. On that night, the handsome driver was 13th fastest qualifier in his 27-car flight and was 27th fastest overall in the 54-car field. He later finished 10th in the B Main.

Last season, Tafoya took on the prestigious “Smackdown” for the first time in his young career. The 2019 USAC/CRA and USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series Rookie of the Year, ran the alphabet making a different main every night. He placed 14th in the C Main at the opener. On night number two, he contested the B Main and came home 12th. He saved the best for last and made the A Main and finished 19th in the finale against one of the toughest non wing sprint car fields assembled anywhere in 2021.

This trip to Indiana is not all about being on the track for Tafoya. When he was last in the “Hoosier State” in July, he got clobbered by another car in the A Main at the Terre Haute Action Track. The crash came after Tafoya had started 22nd in the race and had worked his way up to 15th. Unfortunately, the collision destroyed the car. So, he flew to Indiana on Sunday and for the second time this year, he began building a brand-new car at DRC Chassis.

For fans wishing to attend the races at Kokomo in person, the track is located at 2455 North Davis Road, Kokomo, IN 46901. For ticket information the office phone number is 765-459-3877 and the track website is http://www.kokomospeedway.net/.

West Coast fans who cannot make it to Indiana to see Tafoya in action can watch it all on Flo Racing. Subscription details are available at the following link www.floracing.com.

Tafoya and the crew will have some of his great looking shirts for sale in the pits at Kokomo at every race. If you cannot make it and wish to purchase one, contact Tafoya on Facebook or Instagram.

Fans can follow Tafoya on Instagram at eddietafoya51.

Tafoya and his team would like to thank the following sponsors for being a part of the 2021 racing campaign. Specialty Fasteners, Circle Track Performance, DRC Chassis, Ryder Racing Engines, Benic Enterprises, Simpson, and Bell. If you or your company would like to become a part of the team in 2021, please give them a call or send an Email to the contact information at the top of this press release.

Eddie Tafoya PR