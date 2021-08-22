DeFrancesco up rises up the points after comeback drives

|
Miami-based Italian American racer Devlin DeFrancesco pulled out two comeback drives at World Wide Technology Raceway – moving him up in the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tire points battle.
DeFrancesco’s fourth and fifth-place finishes in the two races in St. Louis have elevated him to equal fourth place the points for Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport.
The 21-year-old, however, departs Missouri with a touch of disappointment after dramas in qualifying put him in fightback mode in the two races this weekend.
With drivers completing two qualifying laps and the two individual laps deciding the grid for each of the two races – lap one for race one and lap two for race two – severe understeer on DeFrancesco’s car from changing track conditions hindered his pace and put him seventh on the grid for both races.
The qualifying result was a disappointment for DeFrancesco, who topped the times in testing last week and was fastest on Thursday in preparation for this weekend.
However, the results of fourth and fifth for DeFrancesco could have been even higher – both races were checkered early after concerns with tire wear.