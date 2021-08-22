James Roe Secures Pole and Best Season Finish at WWTR

Indy Pro 2000 Championship // #3 James Roe // Topcon/Trintech



“Overall it was an awesome weekend,” said James Roe. “We worked really hard on the on the car throughout practice and found a sweet spot for our qualifying set up. It was truly a team effort; every member did their job, and I did mine which put us on pole position. It was an amazing feeling. The race was not ideal, however, we were fighting for the race win. The safety car period hurt us for time, then on the restart, I got a run on the leader and had to try make a move but lost some momentum on the tighter inside line, and as a result the P3/P4 guys got by. I’m still happy to have finished fourth, and I’m just delighted for the team and partners that the raw speed was shown and we were back fighting for wins.”



“I’m very proud of my team,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “This weekend we all pulled together and gave James the tools to get the job done. This has been a long time coming, and we always seem to be on the wrong side of the breaks. Finally, we had an extremely strong weekend with our first pole and James’ best result of the season.”



“James raced really well for only his second ever oval race,” continued Dempsey. “He did a great job at the start then got a great restart, but he was a little unlucky with his move for the lead and lost momentum, falling back to P4. He was mistake-free from that point on and did a great job to bring the car back home and allow us to prep and get the cars ready for New Jersey this week with no problems. Results like these are what make our team stronger, and we are pushing as hard as we can through the rest of the season to fight for wins and podiums across both series.”



The Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires along with the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship continues on next week at New Jersey Motorsports Park for Rounds 14/15/16.