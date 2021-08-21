INDYCAR Announces WWTR Grid Penalty

INDYCAR officials have announced a nine-position starting grid penalty for the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing entry for an unapproved engine change following last week’s race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The team was in violation of:

Rule 16.2.3.2 A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.

According to the rulebook, the penalty for such a change (six-position starting grid penalty on road and street courses and nine-position starting grid penalty on ovals) comes at the series’ next event, which is the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline on Saturday, Aug. 21 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

NTT IndyCar Series PR