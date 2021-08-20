Kody King Set For Full Season With Lee Faulk Racing In 2022

Despite being sidelined this season by an injury, Kody King has a lot to look forward to in 2022.

King is excited to announce that he’ll be driving for Lee Faulk Racing and Development full-time next year as he pursues a championship. Additional details regarding those plans will be announced at a later date.

He had originally planned to compete in 10 races this year for the team, but he broke two bones in his left wrist in an accident while riding his moped to work and those plans were scrapped.

“I love working with everyone at Lee Faulk Racing and I’m excited to race for a championship next season,” King said. “Missing out on those races we had planned this year was really disappointing, but I’m more motivated than ever to come back to the team next year and chase wins and a championship.”

King recently got back into a race car for the first time since his injury, turning practice laps at Minnesota’s Elko Speedway before competing last weekend at Iowa’s Hawkeye Downs Speedway, where he earned a runner-up finish in limited late model competition.

“I was banged up and bruised after the accident and there was no way I was going to be able to race, at least not for a few months,” King said. “I really hated that, but I needed to make sure I was 100 percent healthy before I got back in a race car even if that meant I missed a lot of my scheduled races. It’s good to be back turning laps again.”

During his time away, King spent a lot of time in the gym working on his physical fitness while also visiting and supporting local race tracks. He also took part in a bicycle and frisbee giveaway at Hawkeye Downs Speedway.

As far as the rest of this year is concerned, King still has work to do before he is completely back to 100 percent. He plans to spend the rest of the year turning laps and rehabbing his injury so he can come out of the gate strong in 2022.

“There is still some work to do before I can say I’m 100 percent, but I’m confident with hard work I can get there and be ready for whatever challenge comes next,” King said.

