Keegan Kincaid Returns to Top of Pro 2 Podium at Bark River

Bark River’s absence from the 2020 COR campaign due to COVID-19 precautions against large gatherings in the state of Michigan had been frequently noted leading up to the weekend. That alone was enough reason to build excitement for the second-to-last event of the 2021 season, but for drivers like Kincaid, it was also another opportunity to race on one of their favorite tracks for the first time in two years. In fact, Kincaid entered the weekend as the defending Bark River Pro 2 winner from 2019, having swept both races on the way to the class championship that season.
He’d waste no time rediscovering that form in Saturday’s race, quickly forming a two-truck breakaway with Jerett Brooks at the front of the pack. Brooks would take the lead before the competition caution at halfway, but Kincaid would pounce back into the top spot after the green came out once again, turning in clean lap after clean lap in the clean air to hang on for the win. Unfortunately, a DNF on Sunday would spoil Kincaid’s bid for a weekend sweep.