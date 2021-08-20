IMSA, ACO Execute 10-Year Renewal of Strategic ﻿Alliance and License Agreement

Continuing a relationship of more than 20 years, officials from the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) today confirmed that the two premier governing bodies for endurance sports car racing globally have renewed their strategic alliance and license agreement for another 10 years.
 
The announcement was made Friday morning at Le Mans as part of the ACO’s annual pre-event press conference held on the eve of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The French endurance classic starts Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. ET (4 p.m. CET).
 
Beginning in 2022, the agreement allows IMSA to provide three invitations to each year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, up from two invitations from 2014 through 2021. Those invitations will be provided for one GT entry, one LMP2 entry and, starting in 2023, one LMDh/LMH entry. For next year only, IMSA may select an LMP3 team to receive the third entry for the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans.
 
JOHN DOONAN, IMSA President: “We are preparing to embark on a historic new era of sports car racing that would not have been possible without the spirit of partnership and collaboration between IMSA and the ACO. This is shaping up to become a new ‘golden era’ for our sport that will excite existing sports car fans and enable both of our organizations to engage with new audiences all over the world. Speaking for all of IMSA, we are thrilled to formalize this long-term extension of our strategic alliance with our friends at the ACO.”
 
Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest: “Following on from the historic convergence of our competitions, this agreement materializes our intention to shape the future of endurance together. This decision is wonderful news for teams and fans alike. Our discipline will be a talking point on both sides of the Atlantic, which spurs us on to pursue our work side by side and with the other key players in our sport.”
