Allure of Le Mans Draws Era Motorsport Back for Another Try

When Ryan Dalziel first raced at Le Mans in 2010, he was already familiar with Tertre Rouge. And the Porsche Curves. And Steve McQueen.

That’s because he watched films about the 24 Hours of Le Mans during the flight from the U.S. to France. He saw “Le Mans” with McQueen. He watched “24 Hour War.” He watched James Garner’s “Grand Prix.”

All at the request of team owner Bill Riley.

“He made me watch all the Le Mans movies on the way over there, even down to the Audi ‘Truth in 24’ movie,” Dalziel recalled. “By the time I got there, I was excited and nervous. A little bit of a history lesson is important to know exactly how cool it is to go do it.”

Cool, indeed. Dalziel is preparing for his seventh effort at Circuit de la Sarthe, the 8.467-mile course that will host the 89th 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend. He’s part of IDEC Sport’s combined effort with Era Motorsport and co-drivers Dwight Merriman and Thomas Laurent in the No. 17 IDEC ORECA 07 in the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) class.

Eleven years later, Le Mans still holds the same magic.

“There are certain parts of my career that will be etched in my brain for history,” Dalziel said. “Going under the tunnel at Daytona for the first time. Driving at Indy for the first time. Laguna Seca. These are all things that stay in there. But I think Le Mans as an event – every single part of it, including the race – is special.”