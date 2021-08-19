Graham Rahal Works Part Time at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Racing News
Thursday, Aug 19 15
Graham Rahal Works Part Time at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Graham Rahal took a part time job at one of the most famous race tracks in the world. Well, for one day at least. 

The INDYCAR star visited WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca last month to partake in the testing ahead of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Sept. 17-19. 

While on site, Rahal – who has plenty of family and professional history with the track – was put to work doing a variety of tasks.  

These included answering phones and learning to properly rake the gravel atop the Corkscrew for which he hopes to avoid. He even snuck out during his lunch break for a few well-earned hot laps in his brand new 2022 Honda Civic Sport, which involved driving down the Straight named for his legendary father, Bobby Rahal (despite what the video might say). 

Graham was nice enough to sign some autographs for fans and take a lap with them. But things will be much more focused when he roars down the circuit – for real – in just under one month for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team. 

Advance tickets to see Rahal competing against the other top-notch INDYCAR drivers Sept. 17-19 are available here. For camping information and reservations, please call the Tickets and Accommodations Office at (831) 242-8200 from Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. 

 

(Courtesy of WeatherTech Raceway

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Toyota Clinches 2021 ARCA Menards Series Manufacturer’s Championship Allure of Le Mans Draws Era Motorsport Back for Another Try »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top