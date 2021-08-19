All-New SXS Race at Brimstone Paragon - Red Bull Stone Scramble on Sept. 18

Red Bull Stone Scramble, an original UTV race featuring unique course elements and thrilling competition, will make its debut as part of Brimstone® Paragon on Saturday, September 18. The custom-built off-road course, known for its incredible landscape, traverses the remote wilds, backcountry woods and mountainous terrain of Northeast Tennessee, providing an epic single-day race uniting the affinity of the off-road racing enthusiast with recreational and professional racers alike. The Brimstone Paragon weekend will be jampacked with live music, a vendor village and epic side-by-side (SXS) endurance racing.

The Red Bull Stone Scramble racecourse covers approximately nine miles per lap with racers completing up to three laps during the race. Registration and more information about Red Bull Stone Scramble can be found at https://participate.redbull.com/en/events/red-bull-stone-scramble/2021-987?accessCode=OCF7-ZBLT-83A0.

Amateur and professional racers, off-road fanatics and fans are invited to the course for an action-packed day of racing. Two competitive race classes are offered with the SXS Pro class for more experienced racers and SXS Sportsman class for amateur off-road enthusiasts. Podium finishers will be awarded a series of prizes including a Polaris RZR XP Turbo, BFGoodrich Tires and more.

Red Bull Stone Scramble is part of a multi-stop original collection of SXS races in the Red Bull Scramble Series for amateur and professional racers. The Red Bull Scramble Series kicked off in thrilling fashion with 100+ racers at the Red Bull Mountain Scramble over Memorial Day weekend this year at Seven Springs Ski Resort in Pennsylvania. All Red Bull Scramble Series races boast unique features and exhilarating racecourses spanning every corner of the continental U.S.

Top industry pro’s in attendance will include Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team members Seth Quintero and Mitch Guthrie Jr. and phenom Mia Chapman.

“I’m getting excited for Red Bull Stone Scramble coming up,” said Guthrie Jr. “After Red Bull Mountain Scramble, I can’t wait to see what they come up with for the racecourse. I know Brimstone has many fun trails, so I’m excited to get out there. I’m also just pumped to get back racing, the competition in Tennessee is stiff, and the racing is a blast so I can’t wait to go bang doors again.”