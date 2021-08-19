Hot Wheels™ Monster Trucks Live Returns with All-New Trucks and Drivers for 2021 Events

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is kicking off its return to live events with new trucks and drivers in an upcoming 10-stop tour across the US. Starting September 18 at the Toyota Center in Ontario, Calif., fans of all ages will enjoy an exciting new and expanded lineup of epic monster trucks as they experience the thrill of watching the iconic Hot Wheels monster truck toys come to life in a full-size, kid-focused, immersive Hot Wheels® experience.

The popular family entertainment tour is going BIG in its return with the debut of several new faces and three epic trucks! The all-new Mega Wrex™ towers with its 12-foot dinosaur design, bolstering 1800 horsepower to crush the competition. Driven by new driver, Rick Steffens, this addition to the tour is sure to be a favorite. Fans will also be introduced to Rebecca Schnell, the first woman to join the tour and driver of the new Midwest Madness™, a first-ever collaboration between Hot Wheels and Bigfoot®. Lastly, Race Ace™ will join as another new monster truck to the event series, boding an iconic Hot Wheels flame design.

Returning show host Freddie Sheppard will team up alongside a new co-host, Marny Florence. Her addition will create an inclusive, powerful, and memorable experience for the whole family.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live continues to bring audiences the only opportunity to see real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels monster trucks toys including returning favorites - Bone Shaker™, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber™, and Demo Derby. Event performances will also feature a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot MEGASAURUS, and the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross! Fans will experience exciting show action and fuel-injected playfulness with over-the-top smashing, crashing, and epic monster truck competitions and battles!

The popular Crash Zone Pre-Show Party is back and will begin 2-1/2 hours before every performance. The unique experience provides fans access to the competition floor to see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks!

Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.HotWheelsMonsterTrucksLive.com for more information and a full schedule.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tour is a partnership between Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company. Visit www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com for more information.