Racing News
Thursday, Aug 19 68
How to Watch the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours Race This Saturday
The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the greatest endurance motorsport event on the planet and this Saturday, August 21 at 10:00 AM EDT / 7:00 AM PDT, MotorTrend, in partnership with Discovery owned Eurosport, will bring race fans exclusive, live coverage on the MotorTrend App and on television on MotorTrend TV. A subscription to the MotorTrend App provides live coverage of practice and qualifying sessions, as well as a customizable, multiscreen 24 Hours of Le Mans live viewing experience featuring in-car dashboard cameras from eight vehicles, plus the traditional, live flag-to-flag coverage.
 

Full MotorTrend App Broadcast Schedule (*All Times EDT)

Free Practice & Qualifying

MotorTrend App

Wednesday, August 18 at 12:45 PM

Free Practice Session 2

MotorTrend App

Wednesday, August 18 at 3:45 PM

Free Practice Session 3

MotorTrend App

Thursday, August 19 at 7:45 AM

Hyperpole 

MotorTrend App

Thursday, August 19 at 2:45 PM

Free Practice Session 4

MotorTrend App

Thursday, August 19 at 3:55 PM

Warm Up

MotorTrend App

Saturday, August 21 at 5:10 AM

Pre-race Coverage

MotorTrend App

Saturday, August 21 at 9:15 AM

24 HOURS OF LE MANS - Race Begins

Streaming on the MotorTrend App (*Exclusively in the U.S. and Canada)

On television on MotorTrend TV (*Exclusively in the U.S.) and Velocity in Canada

Saturday, August 21 at 10:00 AM

For viewers in Canada, the practice and qualifying sessions will be available on the MotorTrend App in addition to the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS, and linear TV viewers can catch the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS live on Velocity Canada beginning at 10 AM EDT on Saturday, August 21, 2020. 


The MotorTrend App is available across iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices, as well as media players and streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon FireTV, in addition to Xbox One and Xbox 360 platforms, and on the web.
 
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

