My Medic Announces Official First Aid Partnership With The US Sailing Team

My Medic™ has announced it’s partnership with the United States Sailing Team.

As the Official First Aid Partner of the US Sailing Team, My Medic will supply its marine line of first-aid kits for the team's fleet of boats, medical equipment needed onshore at the Miami, FL and Long Beach, CA bases, and the base in Japan for Olympic Games Tokyo. My Medic will also create a robust training program to ensure the US Sailing Team's coaches, staff, and athlete sailors are trained with the knowledge needed to navigate emergencies on the water or at base properly.

David Barlow, CEO of MyMedic, stated, "At My Medic, we are continually curating the best, most innovative, and pro-grade first-aid kits, so it only makes sense to be chosen as the Official First Aid Partner of the US Sailing Team. Our partnership will allow the US Sailing Team to train and perform at their best, knowing they are prepared with not only the best first-aid kits but also expert medical training for any emergency on the water or at the docks."

Sally Barkow, US Sailing Team Performance Manager, and Nacra 17 Head Coach shared about the partnership: “Working on the water, we are constantly pushing the limits of high-performance racing, speed, and foiling in a very wet environment. The My Medic partnership will provide us with the necessary medical training and waterproof first-aid kits to properly manage anything we might encounter."

The US Sailing Team has set the standard of excellence in sailing for over 120 years. Driven by passion and rooted in tradition, the US Sailing Team features top-performing athletes in 10 Olympic classes; first aid training and equipment are top priorities.