Greg Van Alst and team ride momentum to Michigan International Speedway

An added race to his ARCA schedule at Winchester, Van Alst utilized the 200-lap race to improve the handling on his No. 35 CB Fabricating Ford Fusion and found himself second on the final restart behind Ty Gibbs hunting for his first career ARCA victory.

While Van Alst attempted to steal the win from the Joe Gibbs Racing powerhouse driver, Van Alst settled for a runner-up finish and added fuel to the team’s program and the mindset that a family-owned team can compete and challenge with ARCA’s finest.

“It has been a little more than two weeks since Winchester, but I mean the adrenaline and attitude around our team is that we won the race,” said Van Alst. “Everyone knows that I have a love and hate relationship with Winchester and still do, but our performance was a total team effort.

“We worked hard on a brand new race car acquired from Chad Bryant and had to really throw everything at it during the final break to put ourselves in that position. The finish is such a huge boost to this race team and something that we definitely want to build on at Michigan.”

Van Alst will make his ninth career ARCA Menards Series start Friday at Michigan’s two-mile oval and even though he doesn’t have any prior experience in the Irish Hills, the Anderson, Ind. native is still optimistic about the challenge that awaits him and interim crew chief Jeff McClure.

“I’m looking forward to Michigan this weekend,” added Van Alst. “Obviously, it’s another race track that I have never been to, but I am looking forward to getting on the track and getting some laps before the race.

“We have an incredibly short practice like two hours before the race on Friday, so it’s going to be important to dial in our No. 35 CB Fabricating Ford Fusion as best as we can and making good adjustments during the race. I’d like to think that we are capable of another top-five finish on Friday evening, but it has to be like Winchester where everything played out just right.”

The lack of track time doesn’t necessarily worry the 2019 ARCA CRA champion.

“It’s the same for everyone, so you have to feel comfortable with the balance in that,” sounded Van Alst. “I know Michigan is an incredibly fast track, but I am ready for that. I love how wide Michigan is and the ability to race multiple grooves. The draft will be a huge factor for much of the race, including the start and restarts.