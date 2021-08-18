EuroNASCAR and Wakala partner to create the official NWES mobile app

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series fans all over the world will have one more way to enjoy all the action and the excitement of EuroNASCAR on their mobile devices. NWES and Italian leading developing company Wakala partnered to create the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series mobile app, available now for iOS and Android.



The app, developed by Wakala for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, features live coverage of all NWES races as well as latest news, schedule, points standings, drivers and teams profiles and more.



“This is a fantastic new tool available for all our fans around the world to follow the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series alongside the EuroNASCAR website and social networks,” explained NWES President-CEO Jerome Galpin, “We thank our digital partner Wakala for their great work and can’t wait to see the next NASCAR GP Czech Republic in Most on August 28-29 featured on our new app!”



Wakala’s brand also features prominently on the #88 CAAL Racing Chevrolet Camaro driven by Alon Day and Max Lanza.



"Our company has recently approached motosports and, in particular, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series championship. It was an honor to be a technology partner for the development of a mobile application for the Android and iOS platforms. We are confident that Wakala and EuroNASCAR will be increasingly protagonists and innovators in the automotive field," said Pierluca Trovato, Wakala’s General Manager - Mobile & Web Area.



A leading reality in the Information and Communication Technology field, Wakala offers technologically advanced and efficient solutions to clients to satisfy different needs, from Business Intelligence and Analytics to App Development and personnel training. Wakala’s client portfolio includes some of the most prestigious companies – both Italian and international – in telecommunications, media, banking, insurance, energy distribution and sports.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series app is available on the Google Play store and the Apple Store. Qualifying and all races from the upcoming August 28-29 NASCAR GP Czech Republic at Autodrom Most will be streamed live on official NWES app, on the NWES Youtube channel, Facebook page, Twitch profile as well as on Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR