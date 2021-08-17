Demon 100 at Brewerton Speedway added to NAPA Super DIRT Week

An extra dose of Super DIRTcar Series action will now help set the stage for the 49th NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week.

Widespread thunderstorms and overnight rain showers that extended into Tuesday forced Series and Brewerton Speedway officials to reschedule the Demon 100 for Tuesday, Oct. 5 – giving race fans an added chance to see the Beast of the Northeast during the biggest week of dirt racing in the northeast.

Those who purchased tickets in advance to the Demon 100 will be able to use those tickets for the new Oct. 5 date. If you’re unable to attend and would like a refund, you’ll need to mail your ticket(s) to the World Racing Group office – 7575 West Winds Blvd. Concord, NC 28027 – by Sept. 17, 2021.



The Demon 100 will now be the final chance for a Super DIRTcar Series driver to secure a guaranteed starting spot for the prestigious 200-lap, $50,000-to-win, Billy Whittaker Cars 200 on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Joining the Big Blocks at Brewerton will be the DIRTcar Pro Stocks. Along with running for a $1,000 top prize, the winner of the Pro Stock race will also secure a guaranteed starting spot for the DIRTcar Pro Stocks 50 on Sunday.

Tech options will be available for Super DIRT Week competitors at Brewerton Speedway and Oswego Speedway on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The open practice originally scheduled for Oct. 5 at Oswego Speedway is now canceled.

This event will not only give fans an early preview of the roster of superstar drivers planning to compete in NAPA Super DIRT Week this year, it will send a thunderous echo throughout the region, ringing the bell that the biggest motorsports event in the state is here.



Make sure to claim your spot early for the Demon 100 by purchasing tickets in advance at SuperDIRTcarSeries.com.

Super DIRTcar Series PR