Revved up with Waldorf - Christina Francine, Author of 'Special Memory' Featured

Racing News
Monday, Aug 16 18
Revved up with Waldorf - Christina Francine, Author of &#039;Special Memory&#039;

Writing your thoughts on paper can help you make sense of the world around you.

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!      

My former co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Christina Francine.

 

What was your first car? My first car was a 1975 Renaut. The thing vapor locked every time I tried to drive up a hill. My brother and cousin had to get out and push a few times.

 
What do you drive now? I now drive a 2020, candy-apple red Chevy Trax that goes up hills fine.


What is your dream car that you wish to own? I know it’s a car many women choose, but a sporty Mustang.


Do you see yourself ever buying a battery-operated car? Absolutely. I’ve test drove them and think more people need to use them to help our environment.


If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? The usual things: toiletries, a few changes of clothing, reading material.


What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? He’s a billionaire and entrepreneur that has made some differences.

 

Be sure to follow Christina Francine on social media:  

Website:  https://www.ChristinaFrancine.org

Twitter:  twitter.com/ChristinaKenni

Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/christina.francine.3/

Goodreads:  Christina_Francine

LinkedIn:  https://www.linkedin.com/in/christinafw/




Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Mees Gets His Mojo Back in New York Short Track II
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top