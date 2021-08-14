J.R. Todd quickest at Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor at Heartland Motorsports Park

J.R. Todd made his quickest pass of the season on Friday, as the former Funny Car world champ powered to the provisional No. 1 spot in qualifying at the Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Billy Torrence (Top Fuel) and Kyle Koretsky (Pro Stock) are also provisional No. 1 qualifiers in their respective categories at the 11th race of the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Todd went 3.884-seconds at 332.67 mph in his 11,000-horsepower DHL Toyota Camry, putting him in line to pick up his second No. 1 qualifier in 2021 and 20th in his career. Along with his quickest pass of the season, it was also the first time Todd made a run in the 3.80s in 2021, giving him plenty of momentum for the weekend. Todd is seeking his second win of the season and his first victory at Heartland Motorsports Park.

“I want to get going. After Pomona (and advancing to the final round), I got pumped up,” Todd said. “Seeing the points gap we closed, we know we’re in the hunt and in the fight. Now it’s time to get after it. That’s a big run. We haven’t had a 3-second run in a long time, let alone a 3.80-something. Hats off to Todd (Smith) and Jon (Oberhofer), and everyone on the team. I’m excited and you’ve got to make those Friday night runs count. We’ve been struggling with that lately, so hopefully, this is a good sign of things to come in Topeka and heading into the Countdown.”

Alexis DeJoria is currently second after she went 3.894 at 329.67 and Bob Tasca III is currently third thanks to his run of 3.905 at 328.66.

Torrence rocketed to the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel, going 3.717 at 322.27 in his 11,000-horsepower Capco Contractors dragster under the lights in Topeka. If it holds, it would give him his third low qualifier of the season and eighth overall. Torrence won a Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series race three weeks ago at the track in Super Comp and kept up his strong pace in Topeka as he looks for his second Top Fuel win of the year. Brittany Force, who is looking for her first win of the season, went 3.734 at 329.42 to move to second on Friday, while Mike Salinas took the third spot after a run of 3.739 at 316.08.

Koretsky impressed in his first appearance at Heartland Motorsports Park in Pro Stock, jumping to the provisional No. 1 spot with a run of 6.634 at 205.51 in his Lucas Oil Chevrolet Camaro. If it holds, it would give the young standout his first career No. 1 qualifier. Following a strong showing in Pomona at the most recent race, Koretsky is trying to pick up his first career win. Troy Coughlin Jr. is currently second with his promising pass of 6.635 at 203.74 and Greg Anderson is third after he ran 6.636 at 205.29. Anderson, the current points leader, is aiming for his ninth No. 1 qualifier in 2021.

Qualifying continues at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at the Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor.

