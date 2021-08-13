Andretti Formula E signs Jake Dennis for FIA Formula E

With Season 7 of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship entering the finale race weekend in Berlin, the Andretti Formula E team has begun to unfold Season 8 plans, where the founding Formula E team will return to independent competition.

Though no longer a works team for Season 8, the Michael Andretti led outfit will continue to use a BMW drivetrain and has now confirmed the team’s current driver Jake Dennis returning to pilot the No. 27 all-electric race car.

“As a founding team of Formula E, we’re as committed as ever to the Series, and everything it stands for. Our participation in Formula E supports our goal of offering exciting racing, in all of its forms, to fans,” said Andretti Formula E head Michael Andretti. “Season 8 will look different for us as we return to an independent team but announcing Jake’s continuation will provide strong continuity and is just the first step in building out a new and exciting direction. We’re excited to welcome back a great deal of the staff and crew, while continuing to give our global fans a place to call home. We look forward to many more seasons of wheel-to-wheel racing and a future of electric mobility.”

Since Season 1 of competition, Andretti Formula E has secured seven pole positions, 15 podiums and seven ABB FIA Formula E wins, and has fielded an array of talented drivers including Scott Speed, Marco Andretti, Simona de Silvestro, António Félix da Costa, Maximillian Günther, Robin Frijns and Jean-Éric Vergne. Andretti and BMW will continue to collaborate in Season 8 with Andretti using BMW’s drivetrain, while building towards its longer-term manufacturer and partnership infrastructure in preparation for Formula E’s Gen3 era.

“Jake has shown in his Rookie season he already has what is necessary to win in Formula E and his knowledge of both the BMW powertrain and associated systems along with the Andretti team operations means that this continued relationship should bode well for success in the coming season. Two wins in your Rookie season is impressive by anyone’s standards!” added Team Principal Roger Griffiths.

British racing driver Jake Dennis has been racing since 2007, where he first started karting in the Comer Cadet class, competing in the MSA Cadet British Championship. Dennis won multiple MSA British Karting Championships and the U18 World Karting Championship before moving into single-seaters. Dennis competed in FIA Formula 3 before switching to the GP3 Series in 2016 and more recently he was selected to be a Simulator and Development driver for Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, where he completed two tests in 2018. Outside of single-seaters, he has competed in some of the biggest worldwide championships such as Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM), the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup and the Intercontinental GT Challenge. The 26-year-old was announced as a BMW i Andretti Motorsport driver joining for the 2020/2021 season and captured victories at the Valencia and London E-Prix races.

“I’m just super excited, and honored really, to be staying with Andretti for Season 8 of Formula E,” said Dennis. “It was my goal to obviously always stay with the team, and I think they had the same intentions after such a strong year. I’m looking forward to investing further on with them into the future and hopefully many great results will come our way.”