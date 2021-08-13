INDYCAR Announces Indianapolis Grid Penalty

Friday, Aug 13 190
INDYCAR Announces Indianapolis Grid Penalty

INDYCAR officials have announced a six-position starting grid penalty for the No. 2 Team Penske entry for an unapproved engine change following Sunday’s race on the streets of Nashville.

The team was in violation of:

Rule 16.2.3.2 A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.

According to the rulebook, the penalty for such a change comes at the series’ next event, which is the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix on Saturday, Aug. 14 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

