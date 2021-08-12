MAVTV Motorsports Network Added to Hulu’s New Live TV Sports Add-on

As streaming options continue to diversify for the viewing audience, Hulu has positioned itself as the premier streaming home for live sports. The addition of MAVTV to Hulu’s Sports Add-on that includes six sports networks, is available to subscribers for an additional $9.99 per month.



“We are excited to bring MAVTV Motorsports Network to Hulu’s new Live TV Sports Add-on,” said Ed Niemi, Senior Vice President of Content Distribution, MAVTV. “One of our top priorities as a network is to broaden the distribution and availability of motorsports content, and with this launch we are part of arguably the most comprehensive platform for streaming live sports.”



In addition to live coverage of both MotoAmerica and several rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the month of August on MAVTV will also feature live races for the ARCA Menards Series, beginning with a visit to Michigan International Speedway on Friday, August 20.



MAVTV Live Motorsports Schedule for Hulu + Live TV Sports Add-on Subscribers — August 2021 (All Times Eastern)

8/14 1:00 PM Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship - Unadilla National Moto 1’s

8/14 7:00 PM (SSD) MotoAmerica Supersport Race 1 - Pittsburgh International Race Complex

8/14 9:30 PM Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series - Florence Speedway

8/15 1:00 PM MotoAmerica Supersport Race 2 - Pittsburgh International Race Complex

8/20 6:00 PM ARCA Menards Series - Michigan International Speedway

8/21 1:00 PM Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship - Budds Creek National Moto 1’s

8/22 2:30 PM ARCA Menards Series - Illinois State Fairgrounds

8/28 1:00 PM Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship - Ironman National Moto 1’s

8/29 3:00 PM ARCA Menards Series - Milwaukee Mile