Racing News
Thursday, Aug 12 67
MAVTV Motorsports Network Added to Hulu’s New Live TV Sports Add-on

MAVTV Motorsports Network, the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports, has announced its addition to Hulu’s new live TV Sports Add-on. Subscribers to the Hulu + Live TV Sports Add-on, will be treated to a busy month of live racing coverage on MAVTV, beginning with a weekend showcase of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship’s return to legendary Unadilla MX, MotoAmerica’s visit to Pittsburgh International Race Complex and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series round at Florence Speedway. Live broadcasts for these events begin on Saturday, August 14, and continue through Sunday, August 15.
 

As streaming options continue to diversify for the viewing audience, Hulu has positioned itself as the premier streaming home for live sports. The addition of MAVTV to Hulu’s Sports Add-on that includes six sports networks, is available to subscribers for an additional $9.99 per month.
 
“We are excited to bring MAVTV Motorsports Network to Hulu’s new Live TV Sports Add-on,” said Ed Niemi, Senior Vice President of Content Distribution, MAVTV. “One of our top priorities as a network is to broaden the distribution and availability of motorsports content, and with this launch we are part of arguably the most comprehensive platform for streaming live sports.”
 
In addition to live coverage of both MotoAmerica and several rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the month of August on MAVTV will also feature live races for the ARCA Menards Series, beginning with a visit to Michigan International Speedway on Friday, August 20.
 
MAVTV Live Motorsports Schedule for Hulu + Live TV Sports Add-on Subscribers — August 2021 (All Times Eastern)
8/14      1:00 PM            Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship - Unadilla National Moto 1’s
8/14      7:00 PM (SSD)  MotoAmerica Supersport Race 1 - Pittsburgh International Race Complex
8/14      9:30 PM            Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series - Florence Speedway
8/15      1:00 PM            MotoAmerica Supersport Race 2 - Pittsburgh International Race Complex
8/20      6:00 PM            ARCA Menards Series - Michigan International Speedway
8/21      1:00 PM            Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship - Budds Creek National Moto 1’s
8/22      2:30 PM            ARCA Menards Series - Illinois State Fairgrounds
8/28      1:00 PM            Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship - Ironman National Moto 1’s
8/29      3:00 PM            ARCA Menards Series - Milwaukee Mile

MAVTV

