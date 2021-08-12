Revved up with Waldorf - Kris Fuller, Author of 'Mara's Transformation' Featured

Thursday, Aug 12 96
The best part of being an author is, arguably, having the ability to share your story with others.

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!     

 

My former co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Kris Fuller.

 

What was your first car? White pontiac sunfire. I bought it because it had a cool fin on the trunk.

What do you drive now? Toyota Rav 4 but it’s very boring to me!

What is your dream car that you wish to own? I loved my Blue Ford escape. The colour was my favourite thing.. I want to get back to a blue car. That is what sparks me joy!

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Yes, I would for sure drive a battery operated car. I also can’t wait for self- driving ones.

 If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? Usually a couple books. I like the Chicken Soup for the soul books so I can tune in and out, read short bits and feel accomplished! I would also bring something in the fantasy world like Terramara!

 What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? I’m a fan of Elon Musk advances in technology. I think it’s a very exciting time to be part of our world! 

 

Be sure to follow Kris Fuller on social media: 

FB and Instagram: KrisFullerAuthor.com
@KrisFullerWrites on Facebook and IG

 

Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.

