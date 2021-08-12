Jim Beaver Aims for Podium, Class Points Lead at Vegas to Reno

Professional off-road racer and nationally syndicated radio host Jim Beaver puts his Best in the Desert championship charge back into gear this week, as the series prepares for the longest single-day desert event in the United States with this weekend’s Vegas to Reno. Beaver and the #2915 General Tire Polaris RZR nicknamed “Mona Lisa” will attempt to take the UTV Unlimited points lead with a strong finish in one of the most grueling events of the year, a point-to-point chase of nearly 500 miles across the state of Nevada.
 
“Vegas to Reno is one of the toughest desert races in America, and I can’t wait to take it on this year,” said Beaver. “Our new car has been a phenomenal step towards chasing wins and points this year, and we’re coming into the event in the conversation for the UTV Unlimited class title in Best in the Desert. We’ve got some unfinished business here after taking a DNF last year, and nothing would be sweeter than another great run to keep us in the title hunt.”
 
2021 has been a strong season so far for Beaver, who bought “Mona Lisa” from former BITD UTV Turbo champion and Dakar Rally front-runner Mitch Guthrie as part of a renewed focus on going for race wins. He followed up on podium pace and a top-10 finish at his hometown Parker 250 with a top five finish in the Silver State 300 to take fourth in BITD class points, and claimed a podium in the inaugural Baja Nevada in his lone scheduled Legacy Racing Association start of the year.
 
This year’s edition of Vegas to Reno will boast one of the deepest UTV fields in BITD history, with well over 100 entries across the Pro classes. Beaver’s high position in points will enable him to start third among the UTV Unlimited class this weekend, as the division expands to an impressive 26 entries for the race. Beaver will take on driving duties for the first half of the event before handing off his brother Trent for the finish, with Brittney Cardone and Bryant Shontz, respectively, set to co-drive.
 
Tech and contingency for Best in the Desert Vegas to Reno takes place on Thursday, while racing will take place on Friday. In addition, stay tuned for new episodes of the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, Project Action, and more on Apple Podcasts this week.
 
Jim Beaver Motorsports is supported by General Tire, Vision Wheel, Polaris RZR, Rigid Industries, Fistful of Bourbon, GSP XTV Axles, DirtFish, Discount Tire, Gibson Exhaust, Rugged Radios, Pro Armor, HCR, Acronis, Impact Racing, Optimas Powersports, Northern Chill, Marwin Sports, and iRacing. For more information on Jim Beaver and the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, visit DownAndDirtyShow.com, follow @JimBeaver15 on all social media channels, and follow @DownAndDirtyShow on Instagram.
