Thursday, Aug 12 65
Keegan Kincaid Ready to Reclaim Pro 2 Points Lead at Bark River
Professional off-road racer Keegan Kincaid will take the #4 Lucas Oil/Cooper Tire/Vision Wheel Pro 2 truck to Bark River International Raceway for the first time in two years this weekend, as the Michigan track hosts the penultimate event of the 2021 Championship Off-Road schedule. After COVID-19 protocols forced the popular track to give up its race date last year, the return to Bark River is sure to be a popular one—especially for Kincaid, who enters the weekend looking to reclaim the top spot in the standings after an untimely DNF in the previous event at Dirt City Motorplex.
 
“I can’t wait to get back on track at Bark River this weekend!” said Kincaid. “We had some tough luck at Dirt City, but I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity to get us back on top of the standings than coming back here. This track has a little bit of everything, so it’s always been one of my favorites to race, and after we overcame adversity last time out to get back on the podium, we’ve got our mojo back. We’re ready to take care of business and get back on top of the podium!”
 
The most recent COR race at Dirt City couldn’t have been any more challenging for Kincaid. As if a rain delay pushing the Saturday race into Sunday morning wasn’t enough, mechanical issues on lap one meant a mad dash to prepare the truck for the second race that afternoon, and a starting spot at the back of the grid after failing to post a lap time. Kincaid bounced back from the adversity to return to the podium with a second place finish and maintain the points lead in his sights against one of the deepest Pro 2 fields of his career.
 
In contrast, Kincaid’s last visit to Bark River two years ago couldn’t have gone any better. Back-to-back victories, his third and fourth of five that season, were crucial on the way to taking the 2019 Midwest Pro 2 championship. 
 
Championship Off-Road action from Bark River International Raceway kicks off with practice and qualifying on Friday, before two days of racing on Saturday and Sunday. Kincaid and the Pro 2 class are scheduled to hit the track on Friday at 2:45PM for practice and 5:25PM for qualifying, with races scheduled for 5:45PM on Saturday and 4:30PM on Sunday. Click here to purchase your tickets, or head to champoffroad.com/livestream to watch the races online!
 
Keegan Kincaid is supported by Lucas Oil, Cooper Tire, Vision Wheel, Discount Tire, Fox Shocks, Langlade Ford, Impact, Traxxas, Champion Power Equipment, Roush Competition Engines, FK Rod Ends, Truck Country, NTN, and VP Racing Fuels. For more information and to stay in the loop, follow Keegan on Facebook and Instagram.
 
Images via Amanda Fonferek/Proformance Media
