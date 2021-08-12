Busy Week for Mia Chapman Includes Vegas to Reno Entry, Red Bulletin Feature

This weekend’s return to Best in the Desert race action is just the end of a wild week for professional off-road racer and Red Bull athlete Mia Chapman. Her first start at Vegas to Reno, the longest single-day point-to-point desert race in the United States, and a feature in the latest issue of The Red Bulletin that dropped online on Sunday have made this the most exciting week of the year for the 18-year-old Florence, Arizona native.
Chapman will make her debut at Vegas to Reno for this year’s event, coming off of a consistent start to her sophomore BITD campaign. She currently sits seventh in UTV Production class points coming into the event, after scoring her first top 10 finish of the year in May’s Silver State 300. Consistent performances all year long have given the #1837 Polaris RZR the opportunity to start towards the front of a field of more than three dozen class entries in the longest point-to-point race in the United States this weekend.