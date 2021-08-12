The Excitement of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion to be Live Streamed Internationally

The 2021 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion – the largest event of the renowned Monterey Car Week – will be available to automobile enthusiasts and history buffs around the world when the historic race cars rev to life August 12-15. The dynamic livestream and engaging storytelling from the iconic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca road course will feature a number of exciting new perspectives of the event.
 
The Greenlight Television production team will include the on-track racing, both on the ground from classic angles such as the Corkscrew, and in the air with the unique views offered by drones. This will be the first time the panoramic backdrops of WeatherTech Raceway have been captured above the circuit for this annual historic event.
 
In addition to the track coverage, there will be live interviews from the paddock that will bring viewers into the scene for personal perspectives. There will also be special guests and behind-the-scenes stories of the amazing cars. 
 
It will be a fast-paced, entertaining look at the historic and authentic cars of the Rolex Reunion, but also the people who make it all work. From the major collectors to the one-car owner whose dream it is to be accepted and race their car in the Rolex Reunion, the stories are compelling. With Ford in Trans-Am as the 2021 featured marque, the coverage will include heroes of the Trans-Am day such as George Follmer, Parnelli Jones, Tommy Kendall, Dorsey Schroeder, and more.
 
“We are excited to bring the non-stop action of the track and in the paddock to viewers around the globe,” said Barry Toepke, director of heritage events & public relations at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is a one-of-a-kind event, and the four days of coverage will highlight and accentuate all of the pageantry that makes the Rolex Reunion special.”
 
The coverage will be available on multiple channels, which will include Racer.com, the Goodwood YouTube Channel, MotorTrend on Demand, and the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Facebook channel, among them.
 
Greenlight Television, with U.S. headquarters in Tampa, Fla., has covered more than 150 unique events in 20 countries, including multiple previous events at WeatherTech Raceway. Their programming reaches more a billion homes around the world.
 

 

(Courtesy of WeatherTech Raceway)

