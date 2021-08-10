Custom Motorcycle Built for Renowned Tattoo Artist Nikko Hurtado

From sculptures to painted masterpieces, art comes in all forms and shapes. Today we celebrate the art of custom motorcycles and tattooing, and the parallels between the two.

After more than 15 years former Indian Larry tandem, Paul Cox and Keino Sasaki, have reunited to design and develop a one-of-a-kind 2022 Indian Chief. The recipient of their work of art? Nonother than renowned tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, owner of Black Anchor Tattoo. Hurtado is a pioneer in the world of tattooing for his use of color and hyper-realism, creating a unique, loud persona, making him the perfect owner for this masterpiece.

The bike will make its public debut as one of 30 custom motorcycles on display at Michael Lichter’s custom motorcycle gallery at the Buffalo Chip during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Entrance into the gallery is free, and is open August 8 12-4:30pm MT and August 9-11 from 2:00pm-10:00pm MT. In addition, journalists attending the Sturgis Rally can attend the gallery’s annual exhibition “Meet and Greet” at 5pm on Sunday August 8. This is a chance for Michael to introduce all the builders to talk about their bikes in a one-on-one environment.

Utilizing a stock 2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse, featuring the Thunderstroke 116, Paul & Keino worked on their respective elements to bring together a special, one-of-a-kind Indian Chief.

Other than the motor, drivetrain, and ignition switch box, the 2022 is loaded with custom modifications. Most notable, include: