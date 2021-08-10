Milwaukee Mile Fans Can get a Case for the ARCA Menards Series Race, and Free Sunglasses Too

Race fans in and around southeastern Wisconsin and throughout the upper Midwest are getting excited about the Sprecher 150 ARCA Menards Series events scheduled for Sunday, August 29 at the Milwaukee Mile Speedway.

And for good reason.

First and foremost, the Sprecher 150 marks the return of the ARCA Menards Series to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time since Frank Kimmel’s victory at the historic venue in 2007, a gap of over 14 years.

Secondly, the event will be a part of three championship battles: the ARCA Menards Series national championship, the Sioux Chief Showdown – a championship-within-a-championship that allows drivers under the age of 18 to compete for a series title – and the ARCA Menards Series East.

Last, but not least, fans have a chance to come to the race for free.

With the purchase of specially marked cases of Sprecher Root Beer at Menards, fans can redeem their original cash register receipt from the purchase at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds ticket office to receive a free general admission ticket to the race.

And fans who redeem their cash register receipts early will now have the chance to also receive a free pair of Sunglasses, courtesy of Sprecher and Menards, while supplies last.

“As always, we are hoping and planning for great weather for the Sprecher 150 at the Milwaukee Mile,” commented Menards Spokesperson Jeff Abbott. “And so, optimistically, we are expecting a sunny day, and thought sunglasses would be a nice touch to this already great promotion.”

Fans who purchase specially marked cases of Sprecher Root Beer between June 20 and August 28 can redeem their Menards cash register receipt for a free ticket to the Sprecher 150. The cash register receipts can be redeemed on raceday – Sunday August 29 – at the Milwaukee Mile Box Office on the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. Ticket redemption is limited to one ticket per case purchased, but there is no limit on the number of cases fans can purchase. The receipt redemption is open Monday through Friday from now until August 27 from 9am to 3pm at the Wisconsin State Fair ticket office, located at 7722 W. Greenfield Avenue, near the gate 1a entrance to the fairgrounds. The free sunglasses will be available while supplies last.

Fans can also redeem their original cash register receipts on race day, Sunday, August 29, beginning at 9am local time at the Expo Ticket Office outside turn one of the race track.

In addition, Menards is selling tickets to the Sprecher 150 for just $20, a $10 discount off the price of admission on race day.

For more information, visit www.arcaracing.com; www.trackenterprises.com; www.wisconsinstatefair.com; or www.sprecherbrewery.com.

ARCA PR