Hot Wheels x SUPER73 unveil instantly collectible, limited edition e-bike and die-cast

SUPER73® – the American lifestyle adventure brand specializing in electric motorbikes – has partnered with Hot Wheels, the global powerhouse leader of vehicle culture, to create the Hot Wheels x SUPER73-RX.

Available in a strictly limited edition of just 24 units, these unique SUPER73-RX e-bikes have been built to allow the biggest SUPER73 fans to celebrate the incredible legacy of Hot Wheels. As the world’s leading vehicle franchise, Hot Wheels is the #1 selling toy globally, engaging fans through immersive live events, digital gaming and is the #1 rated Boys Toy Brand on YouTube. As such, the collaboration is guaranteed to become an instant and highly sought-after collectible for fans of both California-based brands.

The project is based on the SUPER73-RX, which is the electric bike company’s flagship model. The RX is equipped with many industry-leading features, such as a powerful 960 watt-hours battery with four riding modes selected via the SUPER73 smartphone app. It also has a powerful four-piston aluminum front brake caliper, an inverted and adjustable coil spring fork with air assist, as well as an adjustable rear mono-shock, all housed in an aluminum-alloy frame.

Building on this highly capable platform, the collaboration bikes have been fully customized to celebrate the influence of Hot Wheels on two- and four-wheel culture. It begins with a unique livery, which will be immediately recognizable to Hot Wheels fans, combining the famous logo with distinctive orange and blue graphics.

Additionally, the bikes feature a custom embroidered Hot Wheels edition seat and handlebar pad created by motorcycle industry leaders, Saddlemen. Utilizing more specialist suppliers, the Hot Wheels x SUPER73-RX will be fitted with Ruffian ATV Lock-on grips by ODI, plus Stamp 1 Large pedals by Crankbrothers.

Further custom additions from SUPER73 include a unique, slotted stainless steel panel that adds volume between the frame rails. There are also black battery/tank pads, a black chain, yellow-tinted headlight and distinctive SUPER73 BDGR tires with brass rims.

“We’re incredibly excited and honored to partner with the iconic Hot Wheels brand for the release of the limited edition Hot Wheels x SUPER73-RX. For decades, Hot Wheels has captured the imagination of both the young and the young at heart. And they continue to push the boundaries of creativity, driving towards the future while always remaining true to their roots,” said Aaron P Wong, Co-founder & Chief Brand Officer at SUPER73.“We created the Hot Wheels x SUPER73-RX to celebrate the incredible legacy of Hot Wheels, but have greater hopes that our collaboration will inspire the next generation of trailblazers.”

To complete the collaborative project, every purchase of the Hot Wheels x SUPER73-RX will include a collectible Hot Wheels diecast of a SUPER73 Ford Bronco adventure vehicle. Designed and manufactured by Hot Wheels, the Bronco graphics match the RX. The Hot Wheels car can also be purchased separately at select Hot Wheels retailers.

“For more than 53 years, Hot Wheels has proven its influence in car, motorbike and pop culture with incredible designs, unrivaled performance and world-class collaborations in action sports and beyond,” said Ricardo Briceno, Vice President of Franchise Marketing at Mattel. “Working with the passionate and talented team at SUPER73 has been an extraordinary journey, and we hope that these beautifully designed Hot Wheels x SUPER73-RX electric bikes, as well as these premium die-casts, will encourage vehicle fans of all ages to enjoy a piece of true Southern California lifestyle.”

The limited edition Hot Wheels x SUPER73-RX is available to order starting on August 9, 2021 exclusively from super73.com. The website also has full product details and specifications.