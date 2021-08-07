DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Watkins Glen

Gray qualified 12th for his debut at Watkins Glen International. He moved into ninth on the opening lap and and was seventh by lap 11.
Yellow flag waved on lap 17 and ARCA officials deemed it the competition caution for pit stops. The 17 crew changed four tires, added fuel and made a trackbar adjustment.
The 16 year old ran in sixth until lap 26 when he swapped positions with teammate Riley Herbst and settled into seventh.
Gray battled a super tight handling Fusion for the remaining fifteen laps, but held on and ultimately finished seventh. He will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut tomorrow afternoon.
Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Clean Harbors Ford Fusion
Start: 15th
Finish: 11th
Moffitt qualified 15th in the Clean Harbors Fusion for the Clean Harbors 100.
He was up to 13th after the opening lap, but after the grill got packed full of grass he was forced to pit and fell to 22nd. He lost a lap to the leaders on lap 14 when he was running in the 18th position.
The caution flag waved on lap 17 and Moffitt received the free pass to get back on the lead lap. The caution served as the halfway break and the No. 46 team pitted for tires, fuel and adjustments to help free up the car in the right-hand turns.
Moffitt restarted in the 16th position and advanced five spots up to the 11th position when the checkered flag flew on his first race at the 2.45-mile road course.
Riley Herbst, No. 54 Dixie Vodka Tony's Tea Ford Fusion
Start: 11th
Finish: 6th
Herbst qualified 11th in the Dixie Vodka Tony's Tea Fusion, but suffered an engine failure late in the practice session and was forced to start at the rear of the field.
The Las Vegas native had the No. 54 into the top-12 on lap six and into the top-10 by lap 11. He was in ninth when the caution flag waved on lap 17.
The caution was declared the competition caution for pit stops and the team changed four tires, fueled up and made adjustments for the second half of the race.
Herbst moved into eighth on the restart and was up to fifth with seven laps to go, but fell back one position with four to go and finished the Clean Harbors 100 in sixth.
Next event: Henry Ford Health System 200 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan on August 20 at 6 p.m. ET.