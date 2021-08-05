WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Kicks-Off Monterey Car Week

After a one-year hiatus along the Peninsula, Monterey Car Week returns to the Central Coast with the singular goal of bringing smiles and a sense of normalcy to the community.

Starting the highly anticipated week off is WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’s Kick-Off Car Show, which will display authentic race cars actively participating in the Monterey Pre-Reunion on Downtown Monterey’s famed Alvarado Street. Attendees are both able and encouraged to meet with drivers and connect with history up close and personal – something few other race tracks offer to fans.

The show, which is free for everyone, will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, August 6, with all 24 roaring high-octane cars being escorted to Alvarado Street by the California Highway Patrol. Cibo Italiano Ristorante will be offering drink specials with a DJ playing, and tickets for Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion will be raffled off. The event will conclude at 7 p.m., when the cars rev up and return to the fabled circuit to prepare for the weekend’s event.

The Monterey Pre-Reunion, premiering August 7-8, serves as a chance for drivers and teams to get additional track time before the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, which takes place the following weekend. Both events are exciting ways to watch vintage race cars thrive in their natural habitat. With eight different run groups crossing the checkered line, there’s plenty of racing for everyone to enjoy.

Since 2010, the coastal road course commences Monterey Car Week with the car show to give locals a sample of the thrill WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca brings to the Peninsula. Races during the week feature cars ranging from new race cars to vintage race cars from pre-1920 – and the Kick-Off Car Show embraces the vintage aura of such a historic track. 

Among those on display will be a 1966 Bizzarrini 5300 GT America housing a 327 cubic inch Corvette engine – one of 114 ever built, and this special car is the only one racing in the United States. For added flair, a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 will be proudly shown, as well as a 1973 BMW CSL. Many other jaw-dropping cars will be parked, with model years varying from 1958 to 1988.

Come this weekend, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will keep up the tradition as children under 15 are granted free entry with a ticketed adult. Encompassing fans of all ages, the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion will have a Ferris wheel within the Kid-Zone. Go-Karts, for the first time since 2019, will be active on Saturday, August 14, for anyone seeking a thrill in a set and challenging course. For race fans 21 and older, a Beer Garden featuring local beers will be set up, accompanied by local wines to sample and tasty sides.

For tickets to either the Monterey Pre-Reunion or the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, click here.

 

(Courtesy of WeatherTech raceway)

