Wednesday, Aug 04 22
Cody Ware and Omologato Partner Together Starting at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville

NASCAR and NTT INDYCAR Series driver, Cody Ware and Omologato partner together on a marketing campaign, starting this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Cody Ware, who is typically behind the wheel of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry in the NASCAR Cup Series, will be piloting the No. 52 Nurtec ODT Honda in the inaugural event. 

“I’m super excited about the partnership opportunity with Omologato," commented Cody Ware. "Omologato's brand is recognized all over the world for their unique designs that cater to the true motorsports fan. As a driver, and an avid lover for all things racing, Omologato offers a quality watch that I am proud to represent."

 

   


 

Omologato, an England-based watch company, offers the world's largest range of motorsports watches. With over 25 years of watch making experience, each watch from Omologato has one goal in mind; provide an affordable and high-quality watch to the Motorsports enthusiast.  


“First and foremost I love IndyCar racing. To partner with Cody at the inaugural Nashville Music City GP is a massive honour. I look forward to working with him for years to come"

For more information about Omologato or to purchase one of their limited-edition pieces, please visit www.omologatowatches.com. For information on Cody Ware or partnership opportunities, please This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

About Cody Ware
Cody's racing career started at the age of 16 in the Legend's Car Series in Charlotte, North Carolina. Growing up in a motorsports family, racing was inevitable. Through the years, Cody has competed in all forms of motorsports including IMSA, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Asian Le Mans Series - claiming the Championship in 2020. Most recently, Ware competes part-time in the NTT INDYCAR Series and full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. 
