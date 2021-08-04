DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Watkins Glen

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion Gray enters Watkins Glen International for his fifth straight ARCA Menards Series race in as many weeks. He will also make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut on Saturday afternoon.

The 16-year-old driver has never been to the 11-turn, 2.45 mile road course in New York.

Gray comes into this weekend with three career road course events under his belt all coming in 2020 with the ARCA and ARCA West series'. He finished fourth and 11th in West action at the Utah Motorsports Campus in Tooele and fourth at the Daytona Road Course.

Chad Johnston has called 20 career Cup road course races (nine of them at Watkins Glen) with one win, three top-fives and eight top-10s. The win came at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway with Martin Truex, Jr. in 2013. Johnston and the No. 17 ARCA team will stay over to crew Gray's No. 17 truck on Saturday.

