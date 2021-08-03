Keegan Kincaid Overcomes Adversity, Returns to Pro 2 Podium at Dirt City

Professional off-road racer Keegan Kincaid made his return to the Championship Off-Road podium on Sunday at Dirt City Motorplex, scoring a second place finish in the second Pro 2 race of the weekend. It was Kincaid’s third runner-up result in the past four races at Dirt City, and keeps him well within a tightening title fight with just two events remaining.

After rough conditions in practice and qualifying to start, Saturday’s Pro 4 and Pro 2 races were delayed until Sunday morning by wet weather. The challenge for drivers would be to manage their trucks through two rounds in one day, but Kincaid and the #4 Lucas Oil/Cooper Tire/Vision Wheel team were thrown a curveball when the Wisconsin native was knocked out of the first race on the first lap. The unlucky break meant that, for the first time this season, Kincaid would be out of the Pro 2 points lead—and with no lap time, he’d have to come from the back in the second race.