Tuesday, Aug 03 21
Keegan Kincaid Overcomes Adversity, Returns to Pro 2 Podium at Dirt City
Professional off-road racer Keegan Kincaid made his return to the Championship Off-Road podium on Sunday at Dirt City Motorplex, scoring a second place finish in the second Pro 2 race of the weekend. It was Kincaid’s third runner-up result in the past four races at Dirt City, and keeps him well within a tightening title fight with just two events remaining.
 
After rough conditions in practice and qualifying to start, Saturday’s Pro 4 and Pro 2 races were delayed until Sunday morning by wet weather. The challenge for drivers would be to manage their trucks through two rounds in one day, but Kincaid and the #4 Lucas Oil/Cooper Tire/Vision Wheel team were thrown a curveball when the Wisconsin native was knocked out of the first race on the first lap. The unlucky break meant that, for the first time this season, Kincaid would be out of the Pro 2 points lead—and with no lap time, he’d have to come from the back in the second race.
 
Undeterred, the team made repairs in time for the originally scheduled Sunday race, and Kincaid’s truck roared back to life on a charge to the front of the pack. Replicating both of his finishes here from last year, Kincaid would fight tooth and nail to return to the podium, taking second place when the checkered flag finally flew. He powered his way to the front after starting on the last row of the grid, passing more than a dozen trucks in the process.
 
“I’m happy to be able to at least take a podium finish out of a tough weekend at Dirt City,” said Kincaid. “Having to run both of our races on the same day was tough enough, but running into trouble in the first race and having to bounce back in a much shorter timeframe made this a really hard fought second place finish. We’ll regroup in time for Bark River, and I can’t wait to get back there and go take our points lead back.”
 
Despite the adversity, Kincaid remains firmly within the Pro 2 championship hunt, just a handful of points away from reclaiming the championship lead his next time out. The Championship Off-Road season resumes later this month at Bark River International Raceway, which will host its first event since 2019 after yielding its date to ERX Motor Park last year in a schedule change forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to purchase your tickets!
 
Keegan Kincaid is supported by Lucas Oil, Cooper Tire, Vision Wheel, Discount Tire, Fox Shocks, Langlade Ford, Impact, Traxxas, Champion Power Equipment, Roush Competition Engines, FK Rod Ends, Truck Country, NTN, and VP Racing Fuels. For more information and to stay in the loop, follow Keegan on Facebook and Instagram.
 
Images via Noggs Photo
