GMS Racing ARCA Watkins Glen Preview

Notes:

- Jack Wood returns to the seat of the No. 21 GMS Racing ARCA Chevrolet for the first time since Pocono Raceway in June after Daniel Dye took over the reigns in the series' last four races.

- Wood was promoted to the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the remainder of the 2021 season, but returns to ARCA eyeing additional seat time ahead of this weekend's truck race at Watkins Glen.

-In six ARCA starts, Wood has a best career ARCA finish of 4th which came at Kansas Speedway in April. The rookie has a best career NCWTS finish of 11th which came at Nashville Superspeedway in June.

- Driver 21 will celebrate his 21st birthday on Saturday during the NCWTS race at the Glen.

- The No. 21 Chevrolet will return to its white and black paint scheme from the start of this season and will have backing from Chevy Accessories.

- The 41-lap, 100-mile ARCA Menards Series Clean Harbors 100 will air live on FS1, beginning at 6:00 PM ET.

Daniel Dye will return to the seat of the No. 21 GMS Racing ARCA entry at the Milwaukee Mile on August 29th.

Quote:

"I’m excited to go to my first road course race with my GMS Racing ARCA team. It will be a great way for me to get some laps around Watkins Glen before the drop of the green flag Saturday for the truck race as well. As long as we keep our nose clean and run a smart race I think we should have ourselves a solid run Friday."