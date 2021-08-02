The best authors are able to transport you to a world of their own creation, where you believe, if only for a moment, that you are actually in that space.

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My former co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Ian Lewis.

What was your first car? A Morris Minor. I can’t believe how tiny it was.



What do you drive now? A Skoda Yeti. It’s fun.



What is your dream car that you wish to own? I’m very happy with what I have, for now; but the forthcoming all-electric Skoda Enyaq iV is very appealing (apart from the name).



Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Yes (see above). But it has to have a real-world range of at least 200 miles.



If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? Guide books for the areas I’m travelling in or through. And Dickens’s “Bleak House” to re-read.



What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? I think he’s an inspiration, but I’m not sold on his sky-clutter satellites.

Be sure to follow Ian Lewis on social media:

FB and Instagram: @ianlewis1900 also www.storymachine.co.uk

